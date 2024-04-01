YouTube Gold: Kendrick Perkins On Zion Williamson’s Re-Emergence

As you may have gathered by now, Zion Williamson has fully gotten himself together. He’s in supreme shape and New Orleans has been using him as a point forward.

It’s been a blast to watch. He’s not just back to where he was at Duke. He’s in tremendous shape now and New Orleans, many now think, could make a deep run in the playoffs.

Among those impressed by Williams’s resurgence is Kendrick Perkins.

He visited the Pat McAfee Show to talk about how much progress Williamson has made. Among his observations: he says since the All-Star break, Williamson has been the most dominant player in the league. We don’t know if he’s right about this, but Perkins says he’s dropped 25 lbs.

He also says we’ve only seen the appetizer when it comes to Williamson and he needs to maintain it. When McAfee asks Perkins if he thinks Williamson will fall back into bad habits, meaning conditioning, Perkins says no, and they agree that Zion has “flipped the switch.”

His future has always been promising but now?

Now he is in position to take charge of the league. If he pulls it off, it’s going to be fun to watch.