A Look Back At Some Great Moments In The Duke-UNC Rivalry, Part 3: 2012

There are a lot of memories for both sides in the Duke-UNC rivalry, but if you forced us to pick a favorite, it’d be hard to override the Austin Rivers game.

Duke was down by 13 in the second half but UNC could never put the Blue Devils away and they began to chip away late.

There was some luck involved, not least of all when Tyler Zeller tipped a shot into Duke’s basket by mistake. UNC was still up by 10, 82-72, with 2:09 remaining. Then Tyler Thornton hit a three to cut it to seven. Mason Plume followed that and Seth Curry nailed a long three and suddenly it was a four-point game.

Harrison Barnes charged then Ryan Kelly missed a jumper but got his own rebound and swished the follow-up.

Then he launched a perimeter shot that was off but that was the one Zeller tipped in.

No one remembers the details. What we all remember is how Duke got the ball and Rivers brought it downcourt and rocked Tyler Zeller back and forth until he had the big Tar Heel off balance.

He went up, let a three pointer go, and watched as it fell through the net after the clock ran out, giving Duke an amazing 85-84 win.

His teammates chased him until they caught him and then the dog pile was on, including his future brother-in-law Seth Curry.

Of all the Duke game winners, it is behind only the Laettner shot against Kentucky in 1992. That’s how great it was