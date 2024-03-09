ACC Roundup - The Last Day Of The Regular Season Should Be A Lot Of Fun

In Saturday’s final day of regular season ACC Action, Notre Dame visits Virginia Tech, Miami finishes with a rivalry game at Florida State, BC gives Louisville one last chance at a win, Clemson visits Wake Forest in an absolutely must-win for the Demon Deacons, NC State goes up to Pitt and Georgia Tech checks in with the Cadavaliers,

Apparently something is also going on in Durham as well.

All of them are interesting in one way or another, if only for athletic mortality.

Virginia Tech’s strength is the perimeter but the Irish have probably trumped them there. Markus Burton is not just a terrific freshman guard; he’s one of the best freshmen in the ACC period. He’d start at almost every other ACC school. Braeden Shrewsberry can be a one-man machine gun when he gets going. Tae Davis is coming on too.

But it is Senior Day and that’s a lot of emotion. And of course Cassell is a tough gym. But will fans turn out for a mediocre team playing a team with a miserable record?

TBD.

Miami went to the Final Four last spring but this spring they’d be lucky to find their way to South Beach Park. The wheels have really fallen off for the ‘Canes and it’s entirely possible they finish the season with 10 straight losses.

There is still residual strength and pride for this program but realistically, the season is all but over. They don’t really have enough depth to get through a long ACC Tournament.

BC is not a lavishly talented team but those guys show up, play hard and sometimes steal games. Louisville doesn’t play defense. What do you think is going to happen?

There could be an emotional game from the Cards. It is Senior Day and it might as well be for coach Kenny Payne because we can’t imagine anything he could do to keep his job other than win 12 straight games and that ain’t happening. The last interesting thing is who they will go after, something we’ll come back to soon.

Wake Forest closes out with the Tigers and while that’s an opportunity for Wake, it’s not gong to be easy. Win it and make a dent in D.C. next week and they’re back in the conversation. Lose and, as the first President Bush once said, they’re in deep doo-doo.

Well, deeper doo-doo anyway.

Clemson is a hard-nosed team and Wake will have to be ruthless. We like their team actually, but ruthless?

Wake Forest is not ruthless. Until they prove otherwise, Wake Forest is Charles T. Bowman III with a bow tie and horn-rimmed glasses.

We could see NC State making a deep run in D.C. but this will be a tough out. It’s Senior Day of course and Pitt has had a good couple of years. Our money is on Pitt here. They’re a likely tournament team but not absolutely. They need this one.

Virginia has had a tough season, struggling with youth and incorporating transfers. UVA has lost three of its last four and the loss at Duke was particularly ugly.

If Virginia’s defense was up to normal standards, we’d have no qualms about taking UVA. Without that though, this has to be a toss up.

