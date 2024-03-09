Duke Falls To The Wolfpack In ACC Tourney Play, 54-51

Duke came pretty close but couldn’t quite pull off a second place upset of #10 NC State in the ACC Tournament, losing 54-51.

NC State had a decent lead in the second quarter before Duke heated up and after an 8-0 run, went into halftime down just 29-27.

Duke shot just 30.2 percent overall and just 1-13 from behind the line for a truly awful 7.7 percent.

Despite that, Duke was in position to put the game into overtime with 13 seconds left: the Blue Devils forced a turnover. After the inbounds, the Blue Devils got the ball to Taina Mair for a three-point attempt that missed.

Freshman Oluchi Okananwa finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kennedy Brown added nine points and seven rebounds.

Duke now waits to see if it has done enough to make the NCAA bid. We’ll know what the answer is after the conference tournaments wrap up.