YouTube Gold: Dan Patrick And Reggie Miller Talk Laettner, MJ And More

Miller is pretty impressive here

By JD King
/ new
1992 NCAA National Basketball Championship Title
 MINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 6: Duke University forward Christian Laettner holds up the net after his team’s 71-51 victory over the University of Michigan which earned Duke the NCAA Photos via Getty Images National Basketball Championship title at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome in Minneapolis, MN.
Photo by Rich Clarkson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

This is a pretty interesting discussion between Dan Patrick and NBA legend Reggie Miller about, well, a lot of things. They start off talking about the dangers of South Beach and then Patrick grills Miller on a number of things. What’s interesting to us is just how carefully Miller ponders his answers.

Patrick asks him about Christian Laettner for instance and Miller stops to think and asks why he’s not in the Hall of Fame yet.

Good question.

Then they debate the best college players of all time, somehow both of them missing David Thompson. Miller asks if Patrick would consider Elvin Hayes an all-time best and Patrick says no.

Then Miller asks him to compare Hansbrough vs. Jordan in college and check out what Miller says when Patrick picks Hansbrough over M.J.

He draws the line when Patrick says (correctly) that Laettner had a better college career than Jordan. The NBA is a very different question but in college? Four final fours, three championship games two two titles and the last college player on the U.S. Olympic team is a pretty dazzling resume by any standard.

