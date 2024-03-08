 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Knocks Off Georgia Tech In The ACC Tournament, 70-58

And gets #10 NC State on Friday

By JD King
Georgia Tech v Duke
 GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 07: Jadyn Donovan #4 of the Duke Blue Devils runs up court following her basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half of the game in the Second Round of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 7, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Duke got through Game One in Greensboro without too much trouble, beating Georgia Tech 70-58 in the ACC Tournament. Kennedy Brown had 14 points and eight boards while Oluchi Okananwa had 15 points and four boards.

Duke won the game on defense basically, holding the Techsters to just 38 percent from the floor.

Duke broke the game open in the first quarter with an 11-0 run and went up 17-8 and never looked back.

As a reward they get to face NC State again after recently upsetting the Pack.

Some reward: State is really good and it’ll take a lot to beat that team twice in short order. That game is at 5:00 PM Friday and you can catch it on the ACC Network.

