Duke Knocks Off Georgia Tech In The ACC Tournament, 70-58

Duke got through Game One in Greensboro without too much trouble, beating Georgia Tech 70-58 in the ACC Tournament. Kennedy Brown had 14 points and eight boards while Oluchi Okananwa had 15 points and four boards.

Duke won the game on defense basically, holding the Techsters to just 38 percent from the floor.

Duke broke the game open in the first quarter with an 11-0 run and went up 17-8 and never looked back.

As a reward they get to face NC State again after recently upsetting the Pack.

Some reward: State is really good and it’ll take a lot to beat that team twice in short order. That game is at 5:00 PM Friday and you can catch it on the ACC Network.