Podcast #607 - Carolina Comes To Cameron

The rematch is here and there is a lot riding on it. The Duke Basketball Roundup is here with its preview of the big game this weekend against the hated Tar Heels from down the road. This matchup probably boils down to the elite Duke offense against the elite Carolina D and the winner get a major leg up on seeding for the NCAA tournament... as well as bragging rights (at least for a few days until these teams likely meet again in the ACC Tourney).

Jason and Donald give you everything you need to know about the game and then, after the break, the DBR Podcast gang dives into the ACC Tournament seeding, laying out the scenarios that end up with Duke in the #1 or #2 seeding spot.

