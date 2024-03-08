A Look Back At Some Great Moments In The Duke-UNC Rivalry, Part 2: 1995

Duke fans don’t generally like to talk about the 1994-95 season all that much because the wheels fell off when Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski took a leave of absence to deal with his health.

There were some good moments in that depressing season and one of the best was courtesy of Jeff Capel in the UNC game in Cameron.

Duke had no business being in that game. UNC had future pros Jerry Stackhouse, Rasheed Wallace and also Donald Williams, Derrick Phelps and the late Eric Montross.

Remember that astonishing reverse dunk by Jerry Stackhouse? That put UNC up by 17 and it seemed like it was over.

But it wasn’t.

Duke cranked up the defense and UNC missed 13 of its next 15 shots. Near the end of the second half, Wallace fouled out and Cherokee Parks tied the game at the line.

UNC went up by nine in the first OT but the Blue Devils fought back and near the end of that first overtime, Serge Zwikker missed a pair of free throws.

UNC had cleared the lane and was waiting for Duke at the three point line on the other end. Parks got the rebound and tossed it to Capel, who had four seconds. He got two steps across half court and launched over poor Ed Geth with :01 left on the clock.

When the ball fell through, it was as loud as we’ve ever heard Cameron. Up in the Crow’s Nest, Dick Vitale was so excited that he leaped to his feet and bashed his head on a girder and started bleeding.

It was one of the greatest plays we’ve ever seen in Cameron.

UNC won in the second OT but nothing takes away the heart that team showed when the season looked lost. It was a magnificent performance. And Capel’s shot, like Laettner’s shot against Kentucky, is still a reference point.