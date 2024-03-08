 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

YouTube Gold: You Know Kyrie Irving Sliced Up The 2012 U.S. Olympic Team...

...But did you know the backstory?

By JD King
USA Basketball Showcase Practice Sessions
 LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 20: Kyrie Irving #10 of the 2016 USA Basketball Men’s National Team drives against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #38 of the 2016 USA Basketball Select Team during a practice session at the Mendenhall Center on July 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

We realized that Kyrie Irving was something else when Michigan State tried to throw their defenders at him - and he shredded them.

He’s since emerged as the best ballhandler in the history of the game, which is really saying something. It’s hard to argue though. He’s on a different level.

We got another idea when he was on the Select Team for the U.S. Olympic trials in 2012. He legendarily shredded the defense of an amazed Team USA by himself.

As Paul George explains though, he had to: the guys on the Olympic team, like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook - just shut the Select Team down. They couldn’t move the ball at all.

So Irving basically just exploded up court, using all the tricks he had at his disposal. Just like against the Spartans, no one could touch him.

But this time, it was the greatest players in the world who couldn’t.

