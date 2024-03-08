Next Up - UNC In The House

Next up, the noted scholars from Chapel Hill come calling and Cameron will be ready. The beast must be fed!

Les Diables Bleus and the Tar Heels get together and both teams are 24-6 on the eve of the Grand Finale and regular season championship and the top seed in Greensboro D.C. are on the line.

UNC of course starts Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan, Elliott Cadeau and RJ Davis.

The rest of the primary rotation consists of Seth Trimble, Jae’Lyn Withers and Jaelen Washington: a very good but not necessarily great core.

Bacot and Ingram have become a potent frontcourt easily capable of combining for 35-40 points and 30 rebounds. That’s a lot to deal with.

Ryan is an excellent sniper and a real competitor. We admire him. Cadeau is a skinny freshman who occasionally makes a truly brilliant play. His future is very bright even if he’s inconsistent as a freshman. He’s worth the wait.

RJ Davis is the present, however, and he stirs the UNC cocktail. He’s small but lethal and he has learned to play the clutch very well. He’s a danger.

Trimble is back after missing some time with an unnamed injury. He’s an excellent third guard who will likely become a starter eventually.

Withers is a Louisville refugee who wisely transferred as soon as he could. He doesn't have huge numbers but he’s helped UNC win. And while the Tar Heels have been erratic, they are most certainly dangerous.

The first time they played, Duke lost 93-84 and it was dispiriting.

Since then though, the Devils are 8-1, having lost at Wake Forest 83-79. We’ve seen the post-UNC record mentioned often but we cannot recall seeing this mentioned: all but two wins were by double figures and the closest of those were a pair of 15 point wins (Boston College and NC State. The win over Wake Forest was by eight; the win over Florida State was by nine).

The average margin in those wins was 18. Wake Forest and Florida State stayed reasonably close throughout but neither one managed to pull in front after the first few minutes.

Duke, in other words, has been playing very well.

The Blue Devils will be without Caleb Foster who is still recovering from a lower leg injury, but the rest of the team should be good to go and they’ve played well since he went out.

Duke had some play in the lineup with Foster and could move him or Tyrese Proctor in and out. Even without him though Duke has essentially three point guards starting in Proctor, Jeremy Roach and Jared McCain.

They should match up well with UNC’s perimeter and may have a slight size advantage too.

Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell arguably have a tougher task. Containing Bacot has never been easy and Ingram makes it nearly impossible to double him.

Honestly, one of the most surprising things about UNC’s season to date is that Ingram has, on a regular basis, outworked Bacot on the boards. We expected that he would add a lot to the perimeter attack but didn’t think he’d be a great rebounder, but here we are. He’s also in a bit of a shooting slump lately but that probably ends Saturday.

In the first game in Chapel Hill, Bacot had 25 points and 10 boards while Ingram finished with 21 points and 13 boards. Bacot shot 10-13 and Ingram 8-12.

Total that up and it’s 46 points on 18-25 from the floor (Ingram hit 5-9 from behind the line).

And Filipowski scored 22 but it was radically less efficient than what his Tar Heel opponents pulled off.

This would probably be a good time to point out that Proctor shot 1-6 and finished with just two points.

Duke actually shot well, hitting 50.7 percent overall. Three pointers were not as useful, with the Blue Devils hitting 5-19 to UNC’s 9-24.

But the bigger gap was at the line with the Tar Heel shooting 18-25 to Duke’s 9-11. The nine point differential was the exact difference in the game.

Foster fouled out while Roach and Filipowski got close with four each.

Jim Valvano used to point out that the team that took the least shots typically won. You could add this as a sort of corollary: the more aggressive team fouls less.

You could be bull-in-a-china shop aggressive but that’s not what we mean. We mean that the more aggressive team is likely to get to a spot first, less likely to reach when out of position. Things like that. Basically you’re not trying, literally, to hang on.

We’d hope that Duke is the aggressor Saturday evening. We’d love to see the Blue Devils win obviously, but we’d rather see them play hard and lose than win with an effort like we saw in Chapel Hill. That’s fool’s gold.

Obviously, as noted, you can be too aggressive, too keyed up,and that translates into foul trouble and as we saw in Chapel Hill, that made it difficult for Filipowski, Roach and Foster to play with abandon and gave UNC a second advantage at the line which they exploited quite well.

But look at it through a sort of UNLV 1991 lens and Duke wasn’t that far off. Play harder, foul less, control Bacot and Ingram a bit more and Bob’s your uncle: you’re in position to win.

And there is a wild card.

In Chapel Hill, Sean Stewart played two minutes.

Toss out the game at Wake Forest where he played two minutes and in four of the last five, he’s averaged 15.75 mpg.

And he’s played well in those games, averaging 7.5 boards and 7.25 ppg. He has hit 12-19 in those four which works out to 63.15 percent.

And while he had 4, 3, 1 and 4 fouls in those games, he’s also only had three turnovers.

He’s also capable of some great shotblocking, having thrown back three against the Pack.

In short, Stewart’s late emergence changes things for Duke. He can give Jon Scheyer extra backup for Filipowski which in turn could, for instance, let Ryan Young bang with Bacot without worrying as much. And the same goes for Ingram because while Bacot hits 77 percent of his free throws, Ingram hits just 58 percent of his.

If you hadn’t looked, Duke did hold Davis to 5-17 from the floor in Chapel Hill. He did finish with 17 but five of those were from the line.

Given Duke’s growth since the game in Chapel Hill, you have to feel good about their chances Saturday. But if they bust their butts and lose anyway, it’ll be a speed bump. This team has bigger goals and possibilities.