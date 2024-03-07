A Look Back At Some Great Moments In The Duke-UNC Rivalry, Part 2: 1980

In 1980, Duke’s first-year coach was 33 years old with a difficult to spell name, so Mike Krzyzewski just told people to call him Coach K.

It stuck obviously, but in 1980, he was, essentially, a nobody.

AD Tom Butters sensed greatness and so did his college coach Bob Knight, but the rest of the world wondered why Duke signed the Army coach who had a five-year record of 73-59 got to take over an ACC program that had been to the championship game and the Elite Eight in the last three seasons.

It took a while but people got it and one of the early hints was the final game of the 1980 regular season as UNC came to town.

That team featured Al Wood, Sam Perkins and James Worthy, among others.

That team would get to the title game a few weeks later, on the day that Ronald Reagan was shot by John Hinckley (Dean Smith and Bob Knight debated about postponing the game due to the shooting but ultimately decided to play).

For Duke it was a tough transition (see what we did there?)

Bill Foster had tremendous success but he hated the pressure success brought and reportedly felt Duke wasn’t adequately supporting him so he left for the wilds of South Carolina.

Who was this Coach K guy next to what Foster did?

We got a hint in the Big Four, when Duke beat UNC. And near the end of Senior Day, we got some more.

The game started with the immensely charismatic Banks throwing roses to each quarter of the court. Who else would have done that?

Regulation was about to end with Duke down 58-56 with seconds left, Coach K drew up a play. Dennard later said he looked at Banks and they both understood they wouldn’t be doing that.

So Dennard got the ball into Banks, who got an amazing shot off over Perkins. Perkins was a tremendous defender and shot blocker. Banks just barely got the shot off. Take a look. That’s not easy!

Then Banks put in the winning shot as Duke won in overtime, 66-65.

It was a thing to see: the free-spirited nature of the Foster era at its finest meets with the no-nonsense of the Krzyzewski era and and, very briefly, overrules it for one last bit of late-70’s glory.