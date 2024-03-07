ACC Roundup - Miami’s Losing Streak Hits Eight

Miami’s season continued its trek to misery Wednesday night, losing an eighth straight game, this time to Boston College, 67-57. And to keep up with the trends, Nijel Pack got hurt (again). It was a knee (again).

This was impressive considering that BC lost by 25 on Saturday.

Quinten Post had early foul trouble which allowed Miami to hang around but it was of no consequence: the Eagles outscored the ‘Canes in the second half by 14.

Miami shot just 33.8/22.2 and no starters shot well: they shot 15-47/5-24.

Norchad Omier had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Matthew Cleveland had 13 while Bensley Joseph added 10.

Post had 19 points and nine rebounds. Claudell Harris finished with 13 and Mason Madsen picked up 12.

Miami finishes the regular season at home with Florida State Saturday while BC wraps up at Louisville.

Both games are on Saturday and that’s the end of the regular season.

ACC Standings