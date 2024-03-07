YouTube Gold: The Greatness Of Grant Hill

When Grant Hill entered the NBA, it was a few years before Michael Jordan’s second retirement (he first retired in 1993, then again in 1998 and permanently in 2003).

As Isaiah Thomas says in this video, Hill was viewed as the Air apparent when Jordan left. But life had other plans.

After he left Detroit for Orlando, Hill had injuries, surgeries and complications that didn’t just derail his rise to greatness - he nearly died.

His career instead became a lesson in endurance and perserverance. Hill went from widespread criticism over his injury years to being venerated for his efforts to get back. By the end of his career, he was a defensive specialist.

If you never saw Hill in his prime or maybe just forgot, this video really underscores what a phenomenal talent he was. You’ll see visual evidence and you’ll also hear from his contemporaries.

It’s a shame that he lost so much but it’s a tribute to Hill that he managed to find ways to continue to play and to leave the game on his own terms.

One last note: Jalen Rose pops up here with his endless grievance against Duke and says that Michigan’s Fab Five was seen as thugs compared to the white hat Blue Devils.

Well, maybe, but for a lot of us that wasn’t it. Not even close.

What drove Duke fans crazy about the Fab Five actually was their sense of entitlement. When they came to Duke in the fall of 1992, after losing twice the year before and the last time in the national championship game, they talked about how Duke “stole” their championship. They didn’t understand that Duke - like UNC the following year - put in the work to be champions. Michigan never did.

One more last note: at about 7:12 here, Hill stuffs his former Duke teammate Christian Latter. It’s pretty interesting.