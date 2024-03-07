Duke’s Rim Protection Should Be Off The Charts Next Season

On Wednesday, Duke gained a huge commitment from 7-2 Khaman Maluach. His standing reach of 9-8 exceeds even that of Victor Wembanyama and also means he only has to jump four inches to touch the rim. Let that sink in. We have no idea what his vertical might be but let’s assume it’s 30”. That means that he can get his hand nearly a foot above the square on the backboard (the picture is here to let. you visualize about where that puts his hand).

He should be an outstanding shot blocker for the Blue Devils.

Thing is, he won’t be the only one.

Sean Stewart has shown an immense talent for blocking shots and he has a tremendous vertical. And Cooper Flagg, who will arrive with Maluach, is also a superb shot blocker. And keep in mind that Christian Reeves has not yet been able to show what he can do due to injury.

Bottom line: scoring on Duke is going to be very tough.

And think about this too: Duke has turned out, in a few short years, Mark Williams, Dereck Lively and soon, Maluach. That’s getting close to peak Georgetown when it comes to defense and shot blocking.

Think about this too: since being announced as Mike Krzyzewski’s replacement, here’s who Jon Scheyer has recruited to Duke:

Dereck Lively

Kyle Filipowski

Dariq Whitehead

Tyrese Proctor

Mark Mitchell

Christian Reeves

Jaden Schutt

Jared McCain

Sean Stewart

TJ Power

Caleb Foster

Cooper Flagg

Isaiah Evans

Kon Knueppel

Patrick Ngongba

Darren Harris

Khaman Maluach

We could be wrong, but is anyone else even close to that pace?