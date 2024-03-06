DBR Podcast #606 - Emergency Pod! Big, Very Big (Get It?) Recruiting News!

Can you hear those emergency sirens? The Duke Basketball Roundup is here with instant reaction to the earthquake that shook college basketball recruiting Wednesday afternoon: 7-2 Kahaman Maluach is coming to Duke.

The South Sudanese phenom is projected near the very top of the 2025 NBA Draft and will form one of the most fearsome shot blocking combos (alongside #1 recruit Cooper Flagg) in college basketball history. Jason and Donald may laugh as they say it but the reality is that anyone trying to get off a shot within 15 feet of the Duke basket next season is going to have to think twice because of the elite shotblockers lurking all over the floor.

After the break, Jason and Donald also look at the future of the NCAA tourney and what appears to be it inevitable expansion. How many teams is the right number? Maybe 72 or 76.

