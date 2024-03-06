Duke Recruiting: Maluach Commits!

Huge news Wednesday as 7-2 Khaman Maluach commits to Duke. A native of the Sudan who fled to Senegal with his family during the war there, Maluach came up through NBA Academy Africa and is immensely promising. He’s one of those guys who has the potential to truly change the game. He has an amazing combination of athleticism, desire and skill.

He joins Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel, Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba in Duke’s Class of 2024.

Jon Scheyer continues his lights-out recruiting, having beaten out Kentucky, UCLA and Kansas for Maluach. This is huge news, literally and figuratively. Big day for Duke basketball.