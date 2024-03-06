A Look Back At Some Great Moments In The Duke-UNC Rivalry, Part 1: 1978

With UNC in Cameron on Saturday we thought we’d spend the intervening days looking back at some of the great moments of the rivalry.

Today, we’re going to look at the breakthrough win in 1978.

Bill Foster had been steadily building and had put some great pieces in place in Jim Spanarkel and Mike Gminski, a pioneer in reclassifying (in his case it was academics - he came to Duke as an enormous 16-year-old).

In 1977, he won a spectacular commitment from Gene Banks, and under-the-radar commitment from Kenny Dennard and introduced a surprising cross-town transfer from NCCU in sophomore John Harrell.

This was a ridiculously young team and in the early 1970’s, Duke had developed a nasty habit of losing to UNC, and losing a lot: Dean Smith’s program was in high gear and still ascending.

Behind a big game from sophomore Gminski though, Duke broke through, beating UNC 92-84.

It wasn’t really that close - the Tar Heels closed with a late kick, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Phil Ford played a great game for UNC but the day belonged to Duke. And when it was nearly over, Banks, who had a brilliant freshman season, dribbled and danced at midcourt. It was partly sheer exuberance and partly mocking UNC’s Four Corners offense that Ford ran so brilliantly.

Cameron is always loud but some games stand out. The Maryland upset in 1975 when Duke was barely able to compete in the ACC, was an insane environment. People were claiming on the rims after that one. The Michigan game when the Fab Five came in 0-2 to the Blue Devils and woofed a lot before heading home 0-3 vs. Duke was spectacular. And Shaquille O’ Neal’s visit was suitably delirious.

However, the latter two came against a background of great success and the first one was, well, Maryland, and as you may remember, while we were their rivals they were never ours. Beating UNC, especially when it seemed impossible, was far more meaningful.