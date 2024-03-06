ACC Roundup - UNC Rolls, Wake Forest Rolls Over And Louisville’s Payne Is Almost Over

In Tuesday’s ACC Action, UNC beat Notre Dame 84-51, Virginia Tech thumped Louisville 80-64, Clemson knocked off Syracuse 90-75, Georgia Tech nipped Wake Forest 70-69 and Pitt sent Florida State home with an 88-73 loss.

Notre Dame’s improvement has been phenomenal but in the end this was a very young team playing a battle-scarred, much older team. There was only one way it was going to end and that’s what happened as the Tar Heels took the fight out of the Irish on Senior Night.

UNC held Notre Dame to 30.9 percent and held sensational freshman Markus Burton to 3-11 for just nine points. Braeden Shrewsberry managed just nine as well and they combined to shoot 1-8 from three point range.

RJ Davis led the way with 22 for the the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot closed out his long UNC career at home with 14 points and five rebounds. Harrison Ingram had 11 points and 14 boards.

With Louisville now, we just default to this: who got hot?

Because you know that team doesn't guard.

Tuesday night it was Sean Pedulla (4-6), Lynn Kidd (4-7) and Tyler Nickel felt aggressive enough to jack up 11 shots (he hit five). Robbie Beran, no offensive juggernaut, shot 4-8.

Surprisingly, Hunter Cattoor more or less passed on the Cardinal buffet, shooting just 2-7.

What can you say at this point? Things have not gotten better and the speculation about Kenny Payne’s successor is rampant with Dusty May’s name being mentioned, among others.

Barring a miracle in D.C. next weekend, it’s another lost season for the Cards.

A couple of years ago, Coach K said that PJ Hall was “the most improved player on the planet.” What would he say now about Ian Schieffelin?

Hall racked up 25 on Clemson’s Senior Day in a win over Syracuse while shooting 11-19/2-6. He also grabbed seven boards.

For his part, Schieffelin had 16 points and 16 boards including five offensive. Seriously, who has improved more than that guy? We’ll say it again - Brad Brownell is a master at developing talent.

Joe Girard also had 21 against his old teammates.

Judah Mintz had 20 for the ‘Cuse, but he had to shoot 8-21 to do it. Quadir Copeland had 17 off the bench.

Georgia Tech embarrassed Wake Forest in the first half - there is no other way to put it - going up 14-0 - in Winston-Salem, mind you - before Wake Forest got a basket.

Tech built a 22-point lead and took a 40-26 lead into halftime. It took awhile but eventually an ACC game broke out.

Wake made it a one-point game at 52-51 with 9:11 left. They never got the lead until the closing seconds though after a 9-0 run as the Yellow Jackets played like the young team they inevitably are.

Naithan George turned it over with :57 left and Tech up 68-65. Kevin Miller was fouled and hit both.

Then Kyle Sturdivant turned it over under heavy pressure from Cameron Hildreth and after the inbounds, Hunter Sallis took his man to the basket and scored to give Wake the lead for the first time, 69-68 with :18 left.

Tech certainly looked rattled and Miles Kelly tripped while driving and might have walked. Wake certainly has an argument there. But it was ruled a tie-up and the Yellow Jackets had the arrow. And they got it to Baye Ndongo, who is vastly more mobile than is Efton Reid and he got a fairly easy shot off over Reid that fell in with :00.4 left.

And then Wake blew the inbounds and, with it, most likely their tournament hopes. Since beating Duke, the Deacons have lost three straight, and they should have won all three.

But they didn’t, so the NIT is probably in their future.

Florida State started off well against Pitt but an early technical against Jamir Watkins kind of changed the game (Carlton Carrington got one as well on the same play). Watkins sat for a bit.

Leonard Hamilton loves to use a deep bench but for the last couple of years he hasn’t had much of a bench and in this one, they weren’t much help. FSU was up 12-7 when he started subbing and his guys just couldn’t get it done. Pitt pulled ahead at 14-12 and never looked back. The Panthers went up double digits at 36-26 with 2:08 left in the first and the jig was up for the ‘Noles. At the half it was 42-31 and while FSU never really went away, it never made a sustained run either.

Pitt kept a solid lead in the second half and, unlike Wake Forest, didn’t damage its NCAA prospects.

Blake Hinson had 27 for the Panthers including 6-11 on his three point attempts. Jaland Lowe finished with 17 while Carrington racked up 12.

Cam Corhen had 25 against Jeff Capel’s skinny post players. Darrell Green added 17 and Watkins finished with 15.

Only one game on Wednesday as BC squares off against Miami. Both teams have identical records overall (15-14) and in the conference (6-12). Something has to give.

Wednesday’s ACC Action

Boston College @ Miami || 7:00 || ESPNU

ACC Standings