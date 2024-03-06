YouTube Gold: Sean Stewart Steps Up

We’ve been saying for some time now that Sean Stewart had the potential to have a huge impact on Duke’s season once he figured out what he was doing. What we meant by that obviously was that Stewart is wildly gifted but hadn’t yet adapted to this level of basketball. He made some foolish mistakes early that limited his minutes.

Caleb Foster’s unfortunate injury allowed Stewart to show much more of his immense potential and he has really taken advantage of the opportunity. He got 15 minutes against Virginia and shot 3-6 for six points. He also grabbed eight rebounds - in 15 minutes.

Against NC State Monday night, Stewart got 26 minutes and shot 5-7 for 12 points. He also grabbed five boards and blocked three shots.

We thought we’d make that today’s YouTube Gold to celebrate his progress and to get an idea of how he can change Duke in a big hurry.