Last Day For UNC Auction!

You don’t want to miss this one

By JD King
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Duke at NC State
RALEIGH, NC - MARCH 04: Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) drives past North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Breon Pass (10) during the college basketball game between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Duke Blue Devils on March 4, 2024 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This is our final day for our UNC auction and the Blue Devils and the Tar Heels are meeting as Top Ten teams with first place in ACC on the line.

The atmosphere in Cameron is going to be absolutely electric. It’s the best atmosphere in college basketball anyway, but for this game, it’s going to be off the charts.

And the best news is that we have a pair of tickets to auction that are currently radically cheaper than what you’d find on StubHub.

It’s also Senior Day for Jeremy Roach and Ryan Young so all the way around the old barn might just explode. You won’t want to miss this one!

And when you bid, even if you don’t win, you’ll get to support the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons, which is doing vital work training African doctors. Read the web site and you’ll get an idea of why it matters.

Bid now and we’ll see you in Cameron!

