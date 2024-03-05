Barry Looks At The Rivalry Numbers

An exploding sneaker. An errant elbow, a bloody nose and an angry rumble racing through the stands. Last-second jumpers that landed like gut shots.

Ah, memories!

Duke and UNC have faced off 54 times in this century, capped by a 2022 Carolina victory in the Final Four that was not the end of the world, and 4 meetings in the ACC Tournament, all but one of which were won by Duke.

The Blue Devils emerged with a pair of double-digit victories in the 2011 ACC final and the 2017 semifinal, and a 74-73 triumph in the 2019 semifinal. UNC won in the ‘18 semis by 5.

Other than 2021, at least one of the combatants has been ranked in the national polls for their meetings tracing back to February 27, 1960. No wonder the rivalry is followed assiduously by fans and coveted as a property by TV impresarios because, as TV analyst Jay Bilas, said recently, the series ‘rarely disappoints’.

Three of the last five NCAA champions from the two schools swept the season series, UNC in 2009 and Duke in 2010 and 2015.

North Carolina has won 6 of the most recent 8 games between the pair overall, including a Duke visit to Chapel Hill earlier this season. They meet again this Saturday, March 9.

Duke leads 30-24 since 2001.

For much of Roy Williams’ tenure (2004-21), the schools followed a surprisingly distinctive pattern in their annual series. Less significant than the location of their regular-season games was the order in which they were played.

First time around, wherever the teams met in their annual round-robin, the advantage was apt to go to Mike Krzyzewski’s Blue Devils – 12 times in 18 opportunities (68.8 percent). Come the return engagement, it was wise to bet on the Tar Heels. In second meetings Carolina won 10 of 18 (55.6 percent) regardless of venue – in keeping with the overall pattern.

The modern series has not always been tit for tat: Carolina won 10 of 12 from 1993 through February of 1998. Then Duke turned around and won 15 of 17 from 1999 through 2005. Since ’05 the Blue Devils are the only contestant to win more than three in a row, with four between 2014 and 2016.

As for the current head coaches, both alums, Carolina’s Hubert Davis is 4-2 in the series, while Duke’s Jon Scheyer is 1-3 against the Tar Heels.