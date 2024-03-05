ACC Roundup - There’s A Lot On The Line Tuesday Night

Tuesday night is a busy night for ACC Action with five games on the schedule.
Notre Dame visits UNC, Virginia Tech goes over the mountains to play Louisville, Syracuse heads down to Clemson, Georgia Tech takes on Wake Forest and Florida State flies up to Pitt.
Notre Dame has been playing as well as anyone recently, but do they have enough to upset UNC? On Senior Day and all that involves?
That’s a hard sell but we will say this: freshman Markus Burton has shown he’s the type of player who can take over a game. He’s really, really good. And Braeden Shrewsberry is capable of getting very hot from outside. So UNC should win, obviously, but this is not the same Notre Dame team we saw early that couldn’t beat Citadel. This team is capable of playing with anyone and of beating most on any given night.
Louisville still can't defend and Virginia Tech can be explosive. That probably won't end well. The discussion about Louisville has moved to who the next coach will be. Virtually no one is expecting Kenny Payne back. A win here would be good for morale but it’s very hard to bet on the Cards at this point.
Syracuse and Clemson meet and the Orange have made a late move towards the bubble. Clemson is probably in but a loss here would hurt.
And Syracuse has been playing very well. since losing to Clemson last time, they beat UNC, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Louisville. The only loss was to Georgia Tech.
This could be the most intense game of the night.
Speaking of bubble teams, Wake Forest was welcomed into the tournament club after beating Duke at home.
Unfortunately you have to play on the road too and they lost at Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and both of those hurt.
They do play well at home though we’ll see if Georgia Tech comes in feisty. The Yellow Jackets don’t know how to win consistently but they’re learning and they know that they are capable.
Finally, FSU takes on Pitt at the Pete. Pitt was the hottest team in the ACC for awhile but are just 2-2 in the last four games.
They might also be vulnerable to FSU’s harassing defense and Leonard Hamilton’s penchant for constant substitutions.
But we like Pitt here and Florida State is not generally a great road team. Our guess is they’ll limit Blake Hinson but someone else will step in and have a big night.
Tuesday’s ACC Action
- Notre Dame @ UNC || 7:00 || ACCN
- Virginia Tech @ Louisville || 7:00 || ESPNU
- Syracuse @ Clemson || 7:00 || ESPN2
- Georgia Tech @ Wake Forest || 9:00 || ACCN
- Florida State @ Pitt || 9:00 || ESPN2
