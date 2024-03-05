The Duke Blue Devils went over to Raleigh and, in what could be the best road win of the year, defeated the NC State Wolfpack 79-64. We recap everything immediately afterwards by welcoming Scott Rich to the show for Episode 605.

Jason was only able to be on the show for a few minutes, but after we go through the headlines, we start with Sean Stewart’s HUGE game. Jason can’t wait to discuss all the great things he brought to the floor against NC State. It was a ginormous road win for Duke, the first time they’ve won in Raleigh with fans in the stands in 8 years. And they did it with offensive rebounding, defense, and 2nd half shooting. The second half was nothing short of sensational, and Duke made it a lot of fun to talk about this one.

After the break, Scott and Donald get into the things to improve from this game as we now set our eyes on the final game of the regular season. We close with our plays of the game and celebrate this really big win in the final road game of the season!

