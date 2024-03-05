YouTube Gold: Darrin Harris Is A Lethal Weapon

Duke’s 2024 recruits are going to be a lot of fun. Cooper Flagg gets a lot of attention and understandably so. Isaiah Evans is another five star and he can really score. Kon Knueppel is also a five star and he’s also someone who can light it up.

The two recruits out of Paul VI are both seen as four stars. Patrick Nbongbo will shore up the inside. And Darren Harris?

Harris may be the best shooter of them all.

If you look at this video from a few months ago, what you’ll see is a kid with a beautiful shot. Some guys just have a special gift for shooting and Harris appears to be one of them.

Now imagine Jon Scheyer having (we know it’s 2024 but for argument’s sake) Tyrese Proctor, Jaden McCain, Caleb Foster, TJ Power and Jaden Schutt along with Evans, Knueppel and Harris.

That's a potentially devastating collection of long-range shooters.

Still, it’s going to be a particular pleasure to watch Harris. Like Power, he just has that knack.