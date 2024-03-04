Duke Burns NC State, 79-64

Duke’s trip to Raleigh started out much like it did last year as NC State ripped off a 9-0 lead. Two early fouls for Kyle Filpowski didn’t help and he only played four minutes in the first half. But the parallel stopped pretty quickly after that as Duke ripped off an 11-0 run to take the lead.

DJ Burns was unguardable for most of the first half but ultimately he didn’t get much help. Mo Diarra had a nice game shooting 4-8 as did DJ Horne but no one else shot well.

With Filipowski in foul trouble and Burns on fire, it was looking dicey. But things didn’t go south. Far from it.

Behind a great perimeter game from Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and Jared McCain, who combined for 48 points, Duke maintained a lead for most of the game before taking control in the last 10 minutes.

All three were outstanding. Roach finished with 21 and regularly sliced up State’s defense. McCain finished with 16 after a poor first half and Proctor called it a night with 11.

Duke finished with just five turnovers.

And while Filipowski was limited early by fouls and finished with just nine points, Jon Scheyer got a lot out of back up big men Ryan Young, TJ Power and Sean Stewart.

Especially Stewart.

We’ve said all year long that Stewart was the most talented player on this roster. No one else can do the things he does. It just took him a little while to quit making silly mistakes and to adapt to this level.

He appears to have done so now.

Stewart didn't just make plays, he made really smart plays.

Like really, really smart plays. In November he was an athlete playing basketball. In March, he’s becoming a basketball player. It’s impossible to overstate how important that is, or how much that changes things for Duke.

That’s also happened for Power, who in the last couple of games looks like a completely different player. He could shoot from Day I but now he’s taken the rest of his game to a different level. It’s the look of a guy who has earned trust from his coaches and confidence for himself. He just looks more comfortable. It’s almost like he’s standing up straighter.

As for Ryan, his stats are almost always going to be modest, but this is the second game in a row where he’s made a spectacular attempt to stop a fast break. There’s a reason why he was named a captain after just one year and not even starting.

Duke had a superb night on the offensive boards, grabbing 19. Stewart and Young had four each as did Mark Mitchell.

The game really turned in the last 10:00 when Duke just took it to the Pack. Great defense, great pressure, capitalizing on opportunities - the Blue Devils did all of that and ultimately, State had no answer.

There’s an awful lot to like about this game, not least of all Stewart’s drastic improvement. The best thing though was that State tried to punch Duke in the mouth at the start of the game and Duke didn't buckle. This team is growing up and doing so fast.

Since the first UNC game in Chapel Hill, Scheyer’s team has gone 8-1 and on Saturday, the Tar Heels will be in Cameron. It’ll be the last day for Roach and Young, who has bonded with Duke fans in a way few if any transfers have. At least a share of first place will be on the line.

Needless to say, Cameron will be electric.