604 - Right Back At It In Raleigh

The Duke Blue Devils are back on the road tonight when they head to Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack, and we prepare for the game on Episode 604.

Duke has had this game circled all season thanks to last season’s terrible loss at PNC Arena where they just did not show up to play. They want to turn it around, and as they enter the final week of the regular season, this is a game they want to come out with fire and intensity. Donald and Jason break down the Wolfpack, who they’ve played and how they’ve played. Their metrics show a team that’s been middle of the road all season, but many of their players are good enough to take a good team out.

After the break, the 2024-25 ACC opponents list was released over the weekend, and we take a minute to review who Duke will see in Cameron and on the road next season. Jason and Donald are especially happy that Duke will be coming to places that will allow them to see our beloved Blue Devils in person.

