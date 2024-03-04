YouTube Gold: Caitlin Clark Breaks The Record

Caitlin Clark is a beautiful basketball player. The easiest way to tell this is to listen to her shots when they go through the rim because great shooters make a noise when the ball goes in. You can hear it in this video as Clark breaks the women’s scoring record. Thup! Thup! Thup!

She is a phenomenal talent who has a chance to redefine the women’s game.

One of the stranger aspects of her rise and celebrity has been the polarizing reactions.

Shaquille O’Neal calls her “the best female collegiate player ever.” Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski raved about her and said he’d love to coach her. Charles Barkley called her “amazing.”

WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes kicked off a controversy with comments that seemed dismissive of Clark and she’s not the only one to question her talent.

We’ll know soon if Clark’s going to be a transformative player as she has decided to enter the WNBA draft.

Whatever happens, she’s been a rare talent and we won't see her likes again any time soon.