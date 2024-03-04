Duke Falls To UNC, 63-59

Duke played UNC in Chapel Hill Sunday and despite a spirited late rally, lost 63-59.

The Blue Devils had a couple of unfortunate cold streaks that really hurt their chances but even so, they nearly tied the game late when Kennedy Brown had a chance to score down 61-59 with :05 left on the clock.

Unfortunately she got stuffed by Allysa Ustby and Deja Kelly got fouled when she got the ball. She hit both free throws and that was that.

Ashlon Jackson paced Duke with 17 and Taina Mair had 12. No one else was in double figures.

It was obviously a loss, but coach Kara Lawson seemed pretty optimistic afterwards, saying this:

“It’s always a battle. Fought late, they did a great job of executing and that was a difference in the game. I’m disappointed, obviously, no one likes to lose. But I’m not discouraged, I think my team’s had a great year and obviously now our eyes look forward to the postseason and look forward to Greensboro.”