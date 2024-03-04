Next Up: NC State

Date 3-4 || Time 7:00 || Venue PNC Arena || Video ESPN

In our opinion, NC State made an historical mistake when they moved from Reynolds Coliseum, in the heart of campus, to the PNC. Reynold was antiquated to be sure, but it was a pit, a terrible place to visit. It was great.

Located about five miles away off of Wade Avenue, the PNC is large, bright, and sterile. The Wolfpack has never drawn well there - unless it’s Duke or UNC.

So it will be packed Monday night when the Blue Devils bus over. And it’s worth mentioning that while Kevin Keatts has had middling success at State, he’s done okay against Duke. Keatts’ record against the Blue Devils is 4-4 including last year’s unsettling destruction in the PNC and not many coaches can say they are .500 against Duke. For all his accomplishments at Virginia, Tony Bennett is nowhere near .500 against Duke. Keatts is there.

If you remember, State started out that game 20-2 on the way to an 84-60 loss. Basically they did to Duke what Duke did to Virginia Saturday, only worse.

The teams played twice and the Blue Devils won a narrower victory in Cameron, 71-67.

Duke had 21 turnovers in the first matchup which pretty much tells the story.

But there is more to it than that of course: it was a rare start for Jaylen Blakes and Jeremy Roach was still dealing with a toe injury. And Tyrese Proctor, who arrived late for his freshman year due to international obligations, was not fully incorporated into the system. If not for that he would have started in summer school and gotten up to speed by the time the season started.

Blakes had three of the 21 turnovers. Proctor had four. Dariq Whitehead had four. Roach had one but he shot 0-8 from the floor (he did hit four free throws).

At the time, it seemed that people were in disbelief that Duke could get smoked so badly but looking back, it seems more inevitable. Keatts has always gone after players that could force turnovers and disrupt ball movement, and on that night, Duke was very vulnerable to pressure.

That’ll be tougher this year but that’s not to say that Duke has any guarantees here. Far from it.

First, State’s NCAA chances are, barring a major run in the ACC Tournament, probably gone. A win over Duke would still be valuable though. And second, his basic approach has been effective against Duke.

So it’s not likely to be a cakewalk.

State has built around the perimeter this year, with DJ Horne, Casey Morsell and Jayden Taylor pulling the most minutes and scoring the most points.

The rest of the rotation is DJ Burns, Michael O’Connell, Mohamed Diarra, Dennis Parker and Ben Middlebrooks.

We just realized that other than Parker, everyone of these guys transferred in.

Horne has been particularly explosive. In his last nine games, he’s scored 24, 26, 25, 31, 27, 32, 13, 15, and 20. He’s also an excellent three point shooter, hitting 43.1 percent from outside.

Morsell and Taylor are both solid but don’t shoot particularly well (State collectively shoots 44.3 percent). Despite his heavy minutes, State has been bringing Taylor off the bench, starting O’Connell.

We really like DJ Burns - how could you not? - but his size probably limits his time on the court. Burns weighs 275 and plays just 24.4 mpg. Zion Williamson weighs 284, but he’s a genetic freak. Burns is a big guy and always will be. That has advantages and he’s smart about using them, but hauling 275 around for 40 minutes is tough.

He’ll have to keep up with Kyle Filipowski too, and Filipowski is much more mobile.

Mark Mitchell will be another tough matchup for State. He’s 6-9 and highly mobile. We could see him having a big game, particularly since State has been starting Burns, Diarra, Horne, Morsell and O’Connell.

Unlike last year when Duke went to Raleigh with a vulnerable backcourt, this time the backcourt is a strength. Proctor had a brilliant game against Virginia and we’ve seen super play from Jared McCain too. He can do so many things - rebound, defend, pass - that when he gets on a heater it’s almost like a bonus.

Then of course there’s Roach, who's had a tremendous senior year and he knows when to step in and take over for his younger, less experienced teammates.

Given all of this and how Duke has played lately, we don’t expect to see a beatdown like we saw last year.

However, we do expect to see State play hard, and they’ll be aggressive. Keatts always gets his guys to play hard - always.

This is not likely to be a game, in other words, where the opponent rolls over. As usual with State, and especially in Raleigh, Duke will have to earn it.