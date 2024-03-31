Saturday’s Elite Eight Notes: UConn, Alabama Move On To The Final Four

In Saturday’s NCAA Elite Eight games, UConn blew Illinois out of the water 77-52 and Alabama shot past Clemson 89-82.

The Tigers shot out to an early 13 point lead, but Alabama mounted a pretty quick comeback and took a 35-32 lead into halftime.

In the second half, ‘Bama really got hot from behind the line. Mark Sears finished the game shooting 7-14 from three point range, Chapel Hill native Jarin Stevenson hit 5-8 and Rylan Griffen shot 3-6. For the game, Alabama shot 16-36 for threes.

Clemson 8-26 for their threes and while the Tigers stayed close throughout the second half, they could never quite catch up.

It’s the end of the line for the admirable PJ Hall, Chase Hunter and Joe Girard.

As for Brad Brownell, who hasn’t seen much love from Clemson fans, what better time to move on?

The fickle Tiger fans would deserve it.

There’s a great basketball movie from the 1970’s called One on One. It’s about a hot shot guard who plays for a crusty old coach who doesn’t like him. But when the kid saves the team, the coach quits persecuting him and tells him that he gets it now.

And the kid tells him to shove it up his rear with a red hot poker. He can play anywhere ehe wants.

That’s kind of where Brownell is now. Who wouldn’t want him after this March? And why wouldn’t he?

As for UConn...the Huskies were just overwhelming against the Illini. Despite the fact that his strategy of taking the ball right at Donovan Clingan was failing, and badly, Brad Underwood said he wasn’t backing off of it.

Suited UConn fine. The Huskies went on a 30-0 run to blow the game wide open.

Illinois was helpless. They could do nothing. Clingan was incredible. His performance has been called Waltonesque. The whole team was just amazing.

Alabama will watch this video and be stunned. They should understand that UConn is a great team. As far as tournament games go, this is up there with what Houston did to Louisville in 1983 and what UNLV did to Duke in 1990. It was utterly dominant.

It’s lost now, but UConn was pretty awful for much of the first half. That doesn’t take away from how insanely great they were later, but still, UConn had issues in the first.

Illinois fell apart. There are other schools we’d wonder about here. UNC did well against UConn earlier in the season. Could they have won this time? How about Houston? Purdue?

Nobody was stopping that freight train on Saturday but we could see Alabama getting hot, stretching the defense and winning.

But remember our point about great games: that’s peak performance and you’re not going to hit that twice in a row. As great as UConn was Saturday, to expect it again is crazy. It’s probably crazy to expect Alabama too shoot like that again and they needed all of it to beat Clemson. And as good as Clemson is, that team is not UConn.

Remember that after Houston’s spectacular aerial assault against Louisville in the 1983 semifinals, NC State upset them for the national championship. Vegas got their great game at precisely the right time. It doesn’t happen too often.

We’re not making a prediction yet on this Final Four matchup yet other than this: UConn will have to be scrappier to beat Alabama. Unlike like Illinois, we don’t think the Tide is simply going to roll over.

On Sunday we get the final two Elite Eight games as Tennessee and Purdue face off first while Duke and NC State get the later spot (you can see our Duke and State write up on the main page).

Tennessee is almost surely going to go hard at Edey and try to beat him up, which is their standard M.O., but good luck beating up on that guy. Clingan might be able to, a bit, but Edey’s just too big for most people to muscle (but Clingan is vastly more mobile). Zakai Zeigler is a real pest on defense and that’s likely to help the Vols, but we don’t have a real sense for this one yet other than this: just about everyone in the Big Ten except for maybe Northwestern tried to beat up on Purdue and it didn’t work very well. It’d be fun to watch Purdue play Alabama or Duke if either one got on a major heater, but we’re not there yet.

We’ll look at things more close after Sunday’s Elite Eight games.

Just a side note...when Duke had back-to-back titles in 1991-92, a circus atmosphere attached itself to the program. That may be happening with UConn. Larry David attended the game and got a bit strange, and Danny Hurley got very upset about a tweet by a former Illinois player.

He used it to fuel his team which makes sense. However, he was foolish to talk about it. It makes him look petty and feeds into an emerging school of thought that sees Hurley as arrogant.

Americans always like to pull winners down. Duke has long known this. Hurley is about to find out what it’s like.