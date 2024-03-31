 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Bows Out Of The 2024 Women’s Tournament, Losing To UConn 53-45

A tough loss obviously but a bright future ahead

By JD King
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Portland Regional-UConn vs Duke
Mar 30, 2024; Portland, OR, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Oluchi Okananwa (5) drives to the basket during the second half against UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) in the semifinals of the Portland Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Moda Center. 
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Duke’s Sweet Sixteen matchup with UConn went pretty much as expected: Duke played hard but UConn pulled away early and held Duke off until quite late, winning 53-45. Paige Bueckers was dominant, scoring 24.

At the half, UConn was up 23-13 and the Huskies pushed the lead out in the third, finishing that period leading 42-27.

But the Blue Devils rallied in the fourth and pushed UConn, cutting the lead to five late but never could get over the hump.

Duke also hurt itself with 23 turnovers and shot just 32. percent overall and 21.1 percent from behind the line.

It wasn’t a great night obviously but the Blue Devils did mount a comeback that pushed UConn. Freshman Oluchi Okananwa led the way with 15 points and six rebounds while junior Reigan Richardson added 10 points.

The good news is that a good bit of the team may return. If it does, Kara Lawson has a great thing going on defense. Add some offense to it and the Blue Devils will be back in the mix next season.

