YouTube Gold: Victor Wembanyama Sends A Message

Two of the biggest stars of the NCAA tournament - figuratively and literally - have been UConn’s Donovan Clingan and Purdue’s Zach Edey.

Clingan is 7-2 and 280; Edey is even bigger at 7-4 and 300.

Sheer size is no longer a guarantee in the NBA, with the league constantly prowling for so-called unicorns: big men who have perimeter skills.

There are a few young ones in the NBA: Chet Holmgren, former Blue Devil Paolo Banchero and Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama is the most unusual.

A native of France, Wemby, as he has come to be known, is very lean at just 209 but ridiculolusly long. There have been some spectacular pictures like this one of Wembanyama going up over a clearly shocked Marvin Bagley. The post lists Bagley as a 6-2 guard but of course the former Duke star is 6-10.

His NBA game is still evolving but on Friday, Wembanyama had a career-high 40 points, 20 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. And he shot 4-9 on three point attempts.

There was some controversy about his potential earlier but anyone who is still uncertain should reconsider. There are only two things keeping Wembanyama from utterly dominating the NBA: experience and strength.

He’ll have both soon enough.