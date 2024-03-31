Next Up - NC State For The 2024 Final Four

Next up for Duke in the NCAA tournament is NC State for a spot in the Final Four.

This typically neighborhood brawl takes place in Dallas, Texas, after Duke beat #1 seed Houston in the Sweet Sixteen and State took out #2 Marquette.

Duke’s game was taut - it went down to the very end before Duke could finally claim victory. State by contrast took over the game against Marquette earlier and won 68-57. Marquette star Tyler Kolic was so upset by the loss that he ripped his uniform in half down the front.

State has gotten to the Elite Eight by beating Texas Tech 80-67, Oakland 79-73 in overtime and then of course Marquette.

Duke has taken out Vermont, 64-47, James Madison 93-55 and Houston 54-51.

The teams last played as NC State started to build its incredible post-season run: the Pack took out Louisville and Syracuse before beating the Blue Devils 74-69.

After that was the miracle win over Virginia and then UNC in the title game.

Add it up and State has won eight in a row.

None of this was expected of course and it’s been an increasingly delirious ride in Raleigh. It’s been a long time for the Wolfpack faithful.

And to see the Final Four just over the hill and only Duke to beat? And no UNC anywhere?

What a scenario for the Wuffies, fans and team alike.

But just as this is not the same State team Duke by 15 in Raleigh, this is not the same Duke team State took out in D.C. by four.

State has become a national darling, much as it did in 1983.

DJ Burns has become the focus but it’s much more than ACC Falstaff. The last time that Mohamed Diarra failed to get double-digit rebounds was against Louisville in D.C.

Interestingly, from January 16th against Wake Forest where he grabbed 16, he only got double digits twice prior to the Syracuse game in the ACC tourney: again against Wake Forest with 12 and then against BC with 10.

And also interesting, as you probably know, Diarra is fasting for Ramadan which started on March 10th which means all of his raised output has come while he does not eat or drink from sunup to sundown. That’s pretty amazing when you stop and think about it.

The backcourt has also had immense swagger: Casey Morsell has emerged as perhaps the best remaining defensive guard in the tournament. He’s been wearing guys out. He’s also been shooting well.

DJ Horne has been too: the hometown hero has been hitting shots all March and from wherever he wants, too.

Michael O’Connell and Jayden Taylor have both played with immense confidence. O’Connell started this whole business by hitting a crucial long shot to put the Virginia game in overtime and he hit another really big shot against Marquette. Taylor is hitting his stride also.

Ben Middlebrooks is coming off the bench to spell Burns mostly but also Diarra. He’s come farther and faster than anyone could have dreamed a couple of months ago. That guy is becoming a real beast.

Dennis Parker has been out since the ACC Tournament with an illness and it’s not clear if he’ll be back.

Then of course there’s Burns.

Marquette limited him to just four points but he also got seven assists. Burns spent the month showing the country that he’s a great passer and while Marquette limited his points and his interior movement, they could not stop his passing.

He’s become a bit of a folk hero and why not? No one his size is supposed to be that nimble.

Moreover, Burns has been particularly tough for Duke to deal with. In the first matchup in Raleigh, Burns went off for 27. Kyle Filipowski got 28 in the rematch along with 14 rebounds. But he also fouled out.

Burns finished the rematch with 10 points and the win.

But Duke’s perimeter has come up big too.

Jared McCain absolutely torched James Madison for 30. Jeremy Roach had big play after big play against Houston and Tyrese Proctor stripped Houston twice in a row at the end of that game.

Look at how many guys are playing at a high level!

So what about the rubber match?

NC State has been playing at another level, but as we noted Saturday, Duke’s D has hit another level as well.

State scored 74 in D.C.; no one Duke has played in the NCAA tournament has gotten past 55.

State hit 48.2 percent against Duke overall and 33.3 percent from the bonusphere.

In the tournament so far, Duke has been great on defense. We broke it down here in more detail but the pertinent numbers:

Vermont: 38.5 percent

James Madison: 38 percent

Houston: 40.8 percent

And three point shooting:

Vermont: 25 percent

James Madison: 22.2 percent

Houston: 25 percent

That’s not to question State’s success. It’s real and they earned it. And like a lot of ACC fans, we’re genuinely happy for everyone involved. It’s no fun to see a weak Wolfpack.

And like we said, neither team is the same. We thought State could beat Marquette but we didn’t expect them to dominate the Golden Eagles.

One thing to keep in mind: this game is scheduled to start at 5:05 PM Eastern time which is 4:05 in Dallas. That likely means that Diarra won’t be able to break his fast. It probably won’t matter - nothing much has slowed him down so far - but it might.

As far as Burns goes, we’d have to take the advice of Bill Russell.

When someone asked him how he would deal with the massive Shaquille O’Neal, Russell paused and said, well, I’d keep him moving. I’d try to wear haul that 325 around (paraphrased).

It makes a lot of sense with Burns. He only plays 24 minutes a game. The more you can make him move, the better. It may not be easy to do, but it’s a lot easier than trying to move him. And of course Kevin Keatts understands his limitations and has done a great job at limiting those and maximizing his strengths.

What we think will happen is this: these teams will bring out the best in each other. This game is going to be played on a high level. Not necessarily aesthetically, but intensity?

It’s going to be off the charts

So buckle up.