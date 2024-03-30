We’re still buzzing after Duke’s thrilling win in the Sweet 16 over the Houston Cougars, and we do a full recap on Episode 618!

Duke set some records with this win, and answered a lot of questions about their toughness. After reviewing some of the amazing headlines we received, we get to the game, and toughness is the first thing Donald and Jason discuss. It was the theme for the game, and in a game where haymakers were thrown by Houston in the form of their physical play, Duke answered the bell each time and dished out some punches of their own. Ryan Young, Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, and Kyle Filipowski are some of the players who get some deserved love, and we send some love to Jon Scheyer and the coaching staff for their preparation for this big game.

After we deal with the good, we discuss some of the things to improve, and thankfully, we have another chance to do so. After we give our plays of the game, we move onto the Elite 8 matchup against a familiar foe: NC State. They’re a much different team than the one we saw twice already in March, but Duke is a different team too. We discuss some of the things to look out for when the two teams fight for the right to head to the Final Four.

