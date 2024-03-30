 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jason And Donald React To An Incredible Victory In The 2024 Sweet Sixteen!

As the Blue Devils advance

By JD King
Duke v Houston
DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Jeremy Roach #3 of the Duke Blue Devils prepares to shoot a free throw against the Houston Cougars during the second half in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at American Airlines Center on March 29, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

Duke 54 - Houston 51!

It was a war and Duke was the victor. Only minutes after the game ended, Jason and Donald hopped on to give us an “instant reaction” podcast.

You can hear how emotionally drained and emotionally charged they are at the same time from an incredibly hard-fought Duke victory.

The Duke Basketball Roundup team will have their usual list of the good and bad and all that other stuff in the coming hours, but for now they are just basking in the glory of a trip to the Elite 8... and by basking we mean plenty of cussing and laughing and celebrating.

Of course, they also take a moment to tip their cap to the Houston Cougars, a great opponent who would have beaten most teams on this day, but didn’t beat Duke.

Up next a very familiar NC State crew but for now, we just want to sit back and enjoy everything this team has earned so far.

