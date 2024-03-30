YouTube Gold: Satchel Paige

With baseball season underway, it seems like a good time to look at one of the all-time greats: pitcher Satchel Paige.

Paige, who was born in 1906, spent most of his career in the Negro Leagues. Jackie Robinson broke the color line in 1947, when Paige was 41 years old. He didn't actually get to the Majors until he was 42. He played for Cleveland from 1948-1949 and then for the St. Louis Browns (now the Baltimore Orioles) from 1951-1953, when he was 47.

Throughout his career, Paige worked as much as he could. Aside from his brilliant career in the Negro Leagues, he also played in Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and barnstormed frequently as well. He remained an effective pitcher well into his 50s.

Paige and players like Cool Papa Bell, Buck O’ Neil and Josh Gibson, were denied the opportunity to play in the Majors and it certainly wasn’t like it is today with video cameras in everyone’s pocket. Thankfully, there is some film though, including the footage in this video.

At the very end of this, Paige is on a TV show demonstrating some of his pitches, including the Hesitation, which was banned. Look at the last one and imagine how insanely difficult it would be to hit that. It’s pretty mind-boggling.

We say this too often about the greats, but it’s certainly true: there was never anyone like Satchel Paige. He was entirely unique.