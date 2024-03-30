It’s Elite Eight Time, Which For Some People Means Rationalizing Duke’s Success

Prior to Friday’s win over Houston - well, let’s back that up a week or so - not many people had Duke going to the Elite Eight. Remember?

First there was a lot of concern that Vermont was a terrible opponent for Duke and it was a popular upset pick. Duke beat them without too much trouble.

Then the Blue Devils got James Madison, hot off of beating the mess out of Wisconsin and those Dukes were going to teach Big Duke a lesson.

Remember?

Only it didn't happen. Duke beat Madison senseless and did it throughout the game.

And Houston was supposed to take Duke out. But Houston lost Jamal Shead to an ankle injury in the first half. Houston is a remarkably gutty team and it took every second of that game for the Blue Devils to win.

Somehow now, according to some on social media anyway, Duke has a ridiculously easy path to the Final Four.

That’s ignorant on two fronts.

First is the old idiocy of looking at a bracket and thinking, well, this one is really loaded. Wow! What a nightmare!

Well half the nightmare is gone in the first weekend and you can only play four of them anyway and while there is an element of luck involved, you have to be playing very well to take advantage of luck if that’s what gets you to the next game. Nobody gets lucky for 40 minutes.

And second is the idea that Duke somehow isn’t imposing, that things just broke their way.

Balderdash! Duke is playing great, and especially on defense.

Consider:

Vermont averaged 72.3 ppg;the Devils held them to 47 - 25.3 points under their average.

Madison averaged 85 ppg; Duke held them to 55, 30 points under their average.

Houston averaged 74.1; the Blue Devils held the Cougars to 51, 23.1 under their average.

And look at the shooting percentages in those games:

Vermont: 38.5 percent

James Madison: 38 percent

Houston: 40.8 percent

And finally three point shooting:

Vermont: 25 percent

James Madison: 22.2 percent

Houston: 25 percent

Those aren’t accidents; those are patterns. Duke’s defense is killing teams.

Obviously that doesn’t mean that Duke will do the same to NC State. We can’t know how that game will go until it happens.

But it does suggest - at least to people who can think - that Duke’s defense is at an absolutely elite level.