Duke Squeaks By Houston, 54-51 To Move On To The Elite Eight!

In the end, it came down to just heart.

Houston is an extraordinarily tough-minded team and it took every second of this game for the Blue Devils to prevail, 54-51.

Houston started this game by absolutely socking Duke in the mouth, forcing turnovers and sprinting out to an 8-0 lead before the Blue Devils responded.

But after that, certainly helped by an injury to point guard Jamal Shead, Duke outscored Houston 23-14 to take a 23-22 halftime lead.

Houston plays a really rough brand of basketball, somewhat like Tennessee last year but it’s just physical. Tennessee seemed dirty at times, especially Uros Plavsic.

Houston isn’t dirty. They’re just hard-nosed - and great.

But after the slow start, Duke pushed back. Kyle Filipowski broke the ice with a three and Duke started to defend about as well as Houston.

Ryan Young and Jaylen Blakes made huge contributions, with both playing as tough as Houston did.

Jared McCain started to score as the half went on, but no one scored much. Both teams had long scoring droughts.

The defining play of the first half and possibly the game was when Shead rolled his ankle.

Houston was not able to score outside the lane in the first half but the Blue Devils hit 3-9, including two by Filipowski.

On the down side, he had two fouls, which limited his time on the court.

The second half was quite different. Duke could never escape Houston, but the Cougars never took the lead again either.

Duke built a five point lead on a Jeremy Roach three with 12:35 to play but Houston replied with a three from LJ Cryer.

There was another significant gap in scoring - for both teams - from 11:54 to 10:53, when Roach hit three free throws.

The next basket - again for either team - came at 9:30 on a Filipowski layup.

That’s just the sort of game it was. Both teams defended with immense effort. But Houston couldn't stop Filipowski’s best three pointer of the season, a long three from the left side of the court well past the top of the key with 6:40 left. That put Duke up 48-44 and things were trending Duke’s way. Houston has immense heart though and they weren’t about to give up.

After a couple of trips to the free throw line, Houston trailed 48-46 and then Filipowski struck again to make it 50-46. But he missed the freebie after being fouled by Ja’Vier Francis.

LJ Cryer scored with 4:25 left to cut it to 50-48 and then it was Tyrese Proctor time.

Proctor took the ball away from Cryer twice in a row. Duke didn’t capitalize on those steals though - Mark Mitchell was called for traveling on one and Filipowski stumbled in the lane on the second.

So it was still 52-48 and Houston had the ball back. But Francis missed a shot right at the basket and senior Roach pulled down a critical rebound in the corner with 1:30 remaining. Then he hit a clutch jumper in the lane to give Duke a six point lead.

As it turned out, that was barely enough.

Roberts missed a close-in shot - again - and threw the ball off of Jared McCain as he fell out of bounds.

Emanuel Sharp got a layup and fouled Ryan Young out with :49 left to play. He converted the three point play to make it 54-51.

Kyle Filipowski got a great look in the lane and the shot looked like it was going to go down but it rimmed out. Houston called a time out and Houston, not a great shooting team and certainly not Friday night, opted to drive.

Cryer missed and the ball was tipped out by Mitchell with 8.9 left.

And in a play that typifies Houston’s heart, Cryer got back in to contest the rebound.

Sharp got off a three but missed and it went out of bounds with 0.8 left on the clock.

And on the inbounds, Filipowski chunked the ball in the backcourt where no one could touch it in time and Duke had the win.

Obviously Houston fans will point to the Shead injury - rightly - and say that changed the game. No argument there.

But this did too: the Cougars shot 52.9 percent from the line, hitting just 9-17 of their free throws. And in that sense, more of the blame falls on Roberts, who shot just 3-8.

But no denying Cougar heart. Houston showed a ton of that.

But so did Duke. A somewhat unsung hero in this one was Ryan Young. He had just four points and four rebounds, but he came in and helped to push back on Houston’s hard-nosed style. He was invaluable.

And in a shorter stint, so was Jaylen Blakes, who was just as tough as Houston’s guards. He really wasn’t scared to mix it up.

In the end, this was a game where a young Duke team might have folded. In the opening minutes, it looked like they could.

But they didn’t.

They punched back. They showed as much toughness as did Houston.

And now, they’re going on to the Elite Eight, and we know already that the ACC will be represented in the Final Four once again, because Duke will see NC State again.

The Wolfpack is on an unbelievable roll since the end of the regular season and took out Marquette with relative ease. Very few people expected that, but here we are.

Sunday is going to be a memorable Easter in the Triangle - well at least east of Chapel Hill.