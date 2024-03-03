Podcast #603 - Crushing The Cavs In Cameron

Virginia has been one of the most formidable defensive teams in college basketball for more than a decade. Duke utterly dismantled that defense on Saturday night in Cameron, making it look easy on their way to 40 first half points.

Meanwhile, the Duke D was forcing Virginia into bad shot after bad shot and the Cavs weren’t hitting hardly any of them. The Duke Basketball Roundup takes great pleasure in recapping this contest for all of you.

From Tyrese Proctor’s trickiness to Kyle Filipowski’s windmill dunks to Sean Stewart’s eye-popping athleticism, this game had a little bit of everything for Duke fans as it appears Jon Scheyer is well on his way to having another Duke team that peaks at the right time of the season.

