Without Caleb Foster, Jon Scheyer Is Investing In Duke’s Youth

With Caleb Foster out for the discernible future, there were plenty of questions about how Jon Scheyer’s rotation would adapt. After all, Duke has used a three-guard lineup a vast majority of this season, with Foster averaging 25 minutes per game.

The logical expectation was that Foster’s injury would lead to increased minutes for junior Jaylen Blakes, who while offensively limited has shown a knack for having an instant impact off the bench with his defense. Instead, Blakes was limited to mop-up duty in the Blue Devils’ two contests without Foster, with freshmen Sean Stewart and TJ Power being the first men off the bench.

It was a somewhat unexpected pivot from Scheyer, but one that could pay dividends via a higher March ceiling for the Blue Devils.

After all, Blakes is a known commodity at this point: he’s a savvy (yes, minus a boneheaded play to end the first half last week at Wake Forest) veteran who brings an otherworldly level of defensive intensity but limited offensive skills. Correspondingly, his minutes have fluctuated wildly this season based on the matchup, with him serving as the sixth man in some contests but also falling entirely out of the rotation in others.

It’s very possible Blakes won’t be the last scholarship player off the bench in higher leverage games given the trust Scheyer has in him. But in Duke’s first two contests without Foster were anything but high leverage, coming against an overmatched Louisville team and in a vintage performance that knocked Virginia out before halftime. Instead, Scheyer used the opportunity to invest in his two developing freshmen who’s ascendance could make a larger impact in March.

Stewart’s stock has been rising since Duke’s loss to UNC: his five games with double digit minutes played since February 7 nearly match the six such games he had in the three months before. While still raw offensively, the game seems to have slowed down for the young freshman defensively, where his ability to guard 1-5 has allowed Duke to play bigger lineups and rest a starting guard. Case and point: Stewart has more than eight rebounds in three of his past four games, a mark he hadn’t eclipsed since an early season cupcake matchup against La Salle.

While Stewart’s increased minutes may have been expected, Power’s have inarguably been a surprise. Power had been relegated almost exclusively to garbage time minutes before Foster’s injury, last playing more than 10 minutes in a game in the Blue Devil’s final non-conference matchup against Queens. But the 6-foot-9 sharpshooter has played 13 and 15 minutes in his last two contests, including being the first man off the bench against Virginia. While his numbers in the box score don’t jump out like Stewart’s, he brings a complimentary skillset to his fellow freshman as an offensive specialist.

We may not know how Scheyer truly plans to adjust his rotation without Foster until Duke faces real game pressure, perhaps as soon as Monday night against NC State; indeed, it’s still possible he turns to Blakes in a hostile environment to maintain continuity with a three guard lineup. But Scheyer’s choice to favor his freshmen over the junior in the past two contests merits emphasis. It showcases a flexibility, especially late in the season, that echoes moves made by his mentor Mike Krzyzewski (who famously inserted Brian Zoubek into the starting lineup midway through ACC play in 2010, and shifted to a smaller starting lineup late in the season in 2015). But Scheyer has put his own spin on this Duke tradition in a way that arguably diverges from his mentor, going deeper into his bench to unproven freshmen late in the season. If Foster’s absence extends into the NCAA Tournament, that investment could pay dividends if Scheyer needs to turn to a youth movement off the bench.