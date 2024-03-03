Zion Williamson Update - He's Back And Happy Too

Zion Williamson has had quite the ride so far in the NBA. He’s dealt with immense criticism over his weight, his injuries, his attitude and more.

But now he’s pretty healthy and he’s reminding people of just how special he is. You could reasonably define greatness as someone who does relatively few things but does them so well that no one can stop him.

Consider the sky hook.

Consider Williamson’s forays to the basket.

Everyone knows he is going to drive; no one can stop what’s coming.

What’s fun about this season is that Williamson has got back to being a primary ball handler, he’s in superb condition and his team is responding to his leadership.

He’s also getting his defensive quickness back and some of what we saw at duke - the cat-quick steals and blocks that come from nowhere - has returned.

And not just that - he’s happy now and has rediscovered his love of the game.

This article from the Athletic really gets into what has sparked his return to dominant form. Next question: how far can he take his team in the playoffs?