YouTube Gold: Duke-Virginia Highlights

We talked about it in our story about the Duke-Virginia game but we weren’t 100 percent sure if it was that Duke played so well (they did) or Virginia was so awful (they were) or a combination of both (most likely), but whatever it was, it was a game just packed with highlights.

Well, Duke highlights. Virginia’s were far less common.

But Duke had a lot. Kyle Filipowski had a windmill dunk and several just brilliant passes. Some passes you go...nice! Some you go...wow!

Filipowski had some real wows against Virginia.

But the thing was almost everyone had one. Mark Mitchell had some great moves. Tyrese Proctor faked some guys out of their shorts. Jared McCain had a beautiful three point play that didn't seem likely. TJ Power dove for a ball and hit a couple of sweet threes. Sean Stewart had some fun plays.

And on and on. It was just so much fun we thought we’d feature a highlight reel this morning.