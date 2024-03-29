We continue our preview of the Houston Cougars on Episode 617 as we get ready for tomorrow night!

The Duke Blue Devils will have their hands full tomorrow night against the Coogs, and Donald and Jason go through their normal preview format as we figure out how Duke can win this Sweet 16 matchup. The two things that have been used the most to describe Houston: tough and relentless. It’s present in everything they do, and it’s why they’ve walked into the Big XII and dominated in season 1. They have so many big wins that we can’t even list them all! The only team that has figured out the Coogs has been Iowa State, and we break down what has made Houston so successful against everybody else.

The metrics on this team are off the charts. They have arguably the best defense in the country and their offense is no slouch either. There are a ton of things that they do well but no team is perfect. Houston has a couple of spots where Duke can take advantage.

After the break, we get to the players and break them down individually. Who will Houston rely on the most? How does Kelvin Sampson rotate his guys and where could Duke take them out of their game? We discuss it all to conclude our preview.

