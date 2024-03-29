Notes On Thursday’s 2024 Sweet Sixteen Games

Quick: who had Clemson in the Elite Eight and UNC losing?

We picked Clemson but we also picked UNC. All things considered, we’re okay with missing that one.

Clemson didn't play a perfect game - they made some mistakes that could have been fatal - but they were still good enough to take out Arizona 77-72 to make the Elite Eight for the first time in 44 years and only the second time in Tiger history.

Clemson had a great start and played very well throughout.

But they had some issues that could have seen the game go the other way.

The announcers were celebrating PJ Hall’s getting through the first half with no fouls, only to see him pick up three quick ones in the second. Oumar Ballo turned out to be a real load for the Tigers inside.

But Clemson showed huge character down the stretch. Brad Brownell went zone in the second half and frustrated Tommy Lloyd’s perimeter attack.

Clemson was up 65-58 with 5:42 left. Ian Schieffelin blocked a Caleb Love shot out of bounds and then Arizona missed another layup on the next trip downcourt.

Hall had a turnover with 3:33 left and Arizona cut the lead to 66-63.

Hall scored six straight points for Clemson to put the Tigers up 72-67 with 1:05 left but Jaden Bradley cut the lead back to 72-70 on a three then, in a fairy tale type of ending, brothers Chase and Dillon Hunter closed out for Clemson with a layup and a foul shot (Chase) and another layup (Dillon) to give the Tigers the 77-72 win.

There were some risky moments though, for instance Joe Girard who leads the nation in free throw shooting at 95 percent, missing two in a row.

But Clemson could hang its hat on a stout defense and so the Tigers move on to play...

...well, not UNC.

The Tar Heels were in a really fun up-and-down game with Alabama and led 69-62 with 7:09 left. ‘Bama caught up at 75-75 on an Aaron Estrada three and the lead went back and forth a bit after that.

Grant Nelson, who transferred in from North Dakota State, scored seven straight points for the Crimson Tide to put Alabama up 82-77 before UNC scored eight straight to go ahead 85-82.

But Mark Sears made a basket to cut it to 85-84 and then Jae’Lyn Withers made a mistake that UNC fans will talk about for a long time: he took a long three with :14 left on the shot clock and plenty of time to get a nice shot from, say, Bacot or Davis.

Look at that shot again: Withers is sure he has it. He knows it’s in. His place in history is secure - but it wasn’t.

Alabama got the rebound and Bacot made a possibly worse error, leaving Nelson to go after Sears up high. Nelson rolled to the rim and Sears got him the ball. Withers came over but it was too late: he fouled.

Nelson got an easy basket and converted the three point play at the line to put Alabama up 87-85 - but he wasn't done yet.

He blocked a shot by RJ Davis with :11 seconds left and UNC finished up that trip with a shot clock violation.

Nelson got another pair of free throws as Alabama finished on a 7-0 run. Bacot got a late basket with :03 left but it was too little too late.

For the night, former teammates Davis and Love each finished 0-9 from three point range.

We know Davis could choose to come back, but we’re not sure about Love. We think he could too.

But not Bacot. His time is up. He’s off to the Smoking Leagues.

The Illinois-Iowa State game was interesting but the Cyclones just didn’t have enough offense to complement their impressive D. Illinois moves on and will play UConn - and that won’t be easy.

The Huskies just dismantled San Diego State, 82-52.

Could Clemson take out Alabama?

They already have - and in Tuscaloosa too.

That was in November but still. It’s impressive.

On Friday of course, Duke gets Houston, NC State will play Marquette, Creighton will wrestle with Tennessee and Gonzaga plays Purdue.

We’ve already made our picks but at the risk of repeating ourselves: Duke, NC State, Marquette and Gonzaga.