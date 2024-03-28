Dan Patrick Interviews Christian Laettner

It’s not great for Kentucky fans obviously, and UConn fans probably don’t enjoy it either since he did the same thing to them, but it’s March and that means seeing Christian Laettner’s legendary shot against Kentucky a lot.

For Duke fans, it’s a shot of dopamine on the regular. More please!

Laettner was on with Dan Patrick and Patrick, who is an outstanding interviewer, got a lot of interesting things out of Laettner.

The most interesting part was probably about Laettner’s feelings about NIL, the transfer rule and expanding the tournament - he’s against all of it.

He even said if he had had NIL when he was in school he wouldn’t have bothered. It’s kind of hard to believe but who knows? Whatever else you say about him, Laettner is a complex and sometimes contradictory personality. He might very well have done that.

There are other things here like some comments on how he enjoyed being the rookie on the Dream Team and ignored by the media. It’s a fun interview.

By the way, if you haven’t seen I Hate Laettner, ESPN’s look at Laettner’s enduring impact on the college game, it’s on Netflix and it’s well worth your time.