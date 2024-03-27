The Duke Blue Devils are preparing for their Sweet 16 matchup with the Houston Cougars, so we begin Part 1 of our preview by welcoming Jeremy Branham from Houston Basketball Radio to Episode 616!

Branham is the voice of Cougars Basketball and has had the best seat in the house this season for Houston. So, he has a great perspective of what has made Houston so successful this season, their first in the Big XII. Branham tells us what has made Houston so good this year, and the main theme is: toughness. Houston is tough and relentless, especially on defense. It carries over to the offense, where their guard play has been tremendous. Branham talks about some of the players who have made Houston go all season long. They may not be tall, but they’re athletic, they’re mobile, and they will try to use their physicality to grind you down.

We also get into what Houston may be worried about when they hit the court against Duke. Who are the Duke players that will give them nightmares? Branham tells us who Kelvin Sampson and the Cougars will likely focus on Friday night in Dallas.

