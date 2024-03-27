Cooper Flagg Wins The Gatorade Player Of The Year Award

Cooper Flagg is having a wonderful year. First of all he’s been phenomenal on the court, just blowing people away to the point where he’s seen as a potential generational talent. Then his college choices came down to either UConn, fresh off a national championship, or his dream school, Duke (news flash - he chose Duke).

And now he’s been named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

But the way he was told and got the trophy - well, as we said, it’s been a great year for Flagg.

He was at practice on Tuesday when former Duke star Paolo Banchero walked out on the court with a big o’ trophy and told him he was the winner.

Flagg told the Orlando Sentinel that “I was a little confused at first, but once it clicked a little bit for me, it was crazy. It’s a really cool experience and it’s really special just to get the award from him.

“It’s something that I don’t take lightly and I’m just incredibly grateful.”

It’s pretty cool that Banchero got to welcome Flagg to the Brotherhood in this way. It’s not quite the same, but Christian Laettner unknowingly brought JJ Redick in (when he hit The Shot against Kentucky) and Redick helped bring Jaden Schutt in in a similar way.

If it’s self-sustaining then Duke is in a great situation.