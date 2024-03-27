YouTube Gold: The Evolution In Zion WIlliamson’s Game

Zion Williamson has had an up-and-down NBA career so far. Injuries have limited his time on court and since the former Duke sensation has been with the New Orleans Pelicans, he’s played for three different coaches - Alvin Gentry, Stan Van Gundy and now, Willie Green.

Van Gundy (we think) experimented with Williamson as a point guard but that didn’t last and neither did he.

But Green has gone back to it and with Williamson now fully healthy and back to his overwhelming ways, it’s working.

When he was being recruited, one of the things that sold Williamson on Duke was that Mike Krzyzewski said that he was recruiting him as a basketball player. He like his basketball intelligence, not just his dunking ability.

As this video points out, with the ball in his hand, Williamson is far too much for guards to deal with, most of whom he outweighs by 30 to 80 pounds, and far too quick for big men who simply can’t keep up with him.

He’s putting his basketball smarts to good use now and the Pelicans, now in fourth place in the West, are seen as a dangerous opponent when the playoffs start.