Report: Big 12 Pursuing Duke

With a quarter of the Sweet Sixteen, the ACC has performed very well in the NCAA Tournament so far.

But there are definite storm clouds on the horizon with Florida State and Clemson both suing the conference over the rights sharing agreement both schools willingly signed and now UNC’s board of trustees is making noise too.

So is it a good or bad thing that the Big 12 is apparently reaching out to Duke?

Depends on how you look at it.

We presume that Duke’s first choice would be that the ACC continue and that would be our choice too, but there are no sure bets right now.

And while we’re obviously speaking for ourselves, if it comes to that, we’d vastly prefer the Big 12 to the rapacious Situational Ethics Conference or the lumbering Big Ten. What a dull, B1G conference that is!

Just as a side thought, while we know football drives the bus now and everyone is trying to position themselves as best as possible, would it be so awful if Duke joined the Big East?

We know that’s not likely to happen, but it’s worth considering. And it is a good thing that the Big 12, unlike the SEC and the Big Ten, wants to focus on basketball as something more than a sideshow.

But let’s put all that aside for now and consider another possibility: what if the Big 12 and the ACC just merged?

That would make a conference of roughly 30 schools (who the hell really knows at this point, but a lot), which would mean a vastly bigger TV contract. It would also be a very good football league and an unreal basketball conference. With Duke, UNC, Virginia, Wake Forest, Miami, Houston, Kansas, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia, among others, it would be a hoops behemoth.

Apparently the Big 12 is still pursuing Gonzaga too and that would just add to the greatness. There would be a number of challenges with a conference that big, but a lot of opportunities too.