DBR Podcast #615 - Recap Of The Rout! Duke Destroys Dukes!

One day after Duke’s thrashing of James Madison and the Duke Basketball Roundup is still basking in the glow of that impressive 38 point victory. Donald is back along with Jason to talk about the many ways the Blue Devils found success in this game, from the shooting to the passing to the defense to the rebounding. There wasn’t really any area of the game where Duke did not dominate the Dukes. And be sure to stick around for the longest play of the game conversation in DBR Podcast history! Also, be on the lookout over the next couple days for multiple previews of the big game this Friday against Houston in the Sweet 16. March is the busiest time of year for the Duke Basketball Roundup!

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. That includes our affiliate partnerships, from Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) and Fanatics to the NBA Store, NFL Shop, and even Fubo TV. And...we have some more coming! Save some cash on the latest gear or follow the Blue Devils on the go by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!